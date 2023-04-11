This week, Mirchi Plus launches the fifth episode of What Women Want Season 4 featuring comedy queen Bharti Singh. In this episode, first-time mom, Bharti shared about the insensitive comments and trolling that she had to go through during her pregnancy. She told Kareena Kapoor Khan how people questioned her decision to work during and after her pregnancy.

She said, “I have cried a lot. I thought I am a funny girl, and everyone loves me. I read some comments and realized that they hate me too.” Moreover, Bharti admits Kareena Kapoor and Neha Dhupia are her biggest role models, and she looked up to them for inspiration while working through her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Just not that, Bharti Singh was also seen talking about how people think she’s very expensive as a comedian and expressed her wish to become a mother again.

That’s not it! Viewers can tune in to this episode to know more about Bharti Singh’s journey as a comic, her thoughts on the comedy scene in India – the TV v/s OTT debate, her relationship with her son and so much more!

If you missed it, log on to Mirchi Plus’ YouTube, and catch the full video right now –

Fans can stay tuned to @mirchiplus to get the latest updates on their favorite show Dabur Vita What Women Want Season 4!

Must Read: Ramayana Scene Playing In A Pub In Noida With Divine & Nucleya’s ‘Scene Kya Hai’ Lands Into Legal Trouble! Netizens Blast, “Ye Jo Besaram Dance Kar Rahe…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News