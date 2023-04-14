Satish Kaushik left us for the heavenly abode last month. He’s survived by his wife Shashi and a daughter. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, a close friend and veteran star Anupam Kher organized a gathering to celebrate his life. Even Anil Kapoor was in attendance. His baby girl Vanishka had read out the emotional letter she penned down for her father at the time of his cremation. Scroll below for more details!

Kaushik passed away after suffering from a heart attack on 8th March in Gurgaon. A day ago, he even shared glimpses of the Holi celebration with Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and others. On his birth anniversary yesterday, Neena Gupta and Rani Mukerji amongst others also paid their tributes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a report by ETimes, Satish Kaushik’s daughter penned a heartfelt letter that read, “Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

Vanishka also asked her late father Satish Kaushik not to take a re-birth. She continued, “I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don’t take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world’s best dad ever.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Director Farhad Samji Finally Breaks Silence On The Title Controversy: “All Of These Were Fabricated & Made Up By Fans…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News