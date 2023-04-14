Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has lodged a complaint with the cops after he was allegedly followed by two men on a bike. The cops have now reportedly started looking into the matter. This comes after he recently received a death threat from the Davinder Bambiha Group.

The infamous group is considered as the rival of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose member Goldy Brar took responsibility for the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. For the unversed, Sidhu and Mankirt were earlier booked for their song which promoted obscenity. Read on for more.

Speaking of the latest, a report in Hindustan Times revealed that crooner Mankirt Aulakh was on his way to his residence in Mohali from Chandigarh when the incident took place. According to the publication, the two bike-borne suspects were captured on CCTV but their faces remained muffled. In the footage, Mankirt can be seen entering his residential complex Homeland Heights in Mohali with his staff late at night on Wednesday, April 12. The singer then lodged a complaint at the Mohali SSP office informing them about the attempted recce.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg came forward to shed light on the incident. He revealed that his office did receive a complaint and the matter was being investigated. He spilled the beans that the men were following the fleet of cars in which Mankirt Aulakh was travelling. Garg added, “The police are looking for the youths on the basis of their bike number and appearance.”

The latest reports comes after the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested four members of the Davinder Bambiha gang in March 2023. They revealed that killings of Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh were being planned to avenge the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

For the unversed, Mankirt was recently detained by National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Chandigarh airport when he was flying to Dubai. Also, the latest incident comes after close to a year when Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead after 19 bullets were pumped into his body in May 2022.

Mankirt Aulakh also made headlines when he was linked to Sidhu’s death. The Bambiha gang in a Facebook post had alleged that he was involved in Sidhu’s murder- an allegation Mankrit denied in a video later.

