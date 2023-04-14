Today marks the wedding anniversary of Bollywood’s most-loved and adored couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. After falling head-over-heels for each other while shooting Brahmastra, the couple sent their fans into a tizzy with their PDA, secret vacation, and birthday celebration. However, the couple surprised everyone when they shared their wedding pictures. On April 14, 2022, RK and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their immediate family members and close friends. The couple exchanged vows in their apartment’s balcony in Mumbai.

Alia and RK surprised everyone a few months after their marriage as they announced their pregnancy. Later in November, the lovebirds welcomed their first bundle of joy- a baby girl. The duo is yet to share any glimpses of their daughter. As they celebrate their first anniversary, we bring you interesting statements of the actress and Neetu Kapoor on their destination wedding.

Recently, a Reddit user took to the platform to share a collage of Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s video about a destination wedding. While the Raazi actress said she doesn’t like to ‘show off,’ Neetu Kapoor busted them, saying they were planning to tie the knot in South Africa. Yes you heard that right! Scroll down to read more about it!

Earlier in an interview, Alia Bhatt told Midday about opting for a destination wedding, “I don’t like show off, it’s actually very stressful for me. The idea of taking people and travelling to another location and setting up that place. That’s just too stressful for me. We are not like big kind of celebratory people.” On the other hand, speaking to Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor said, “Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that ‘we’ll go to South Africa, we’ll do a recee,’ and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we’ll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful.”

Reacting to the collage of video, netizens have been calling Alia Bhatt a ‘liar’. A reddit user wrote, “I just cannot get over the fact that she is talking exactly like bebo here. Why so much though?”

While another said, “So Kapoors are not the show sha kind of people? I learned this today.”

A third user wrote, “they are 100%! now listening to alia saying this i remember the prs before the wedding that went from ‘finally bw will witness a royalty fat wedding wink wink’ to ‘we are simple people lol we are not savages like others’…..”

“The problem with Alia is she LIES a lot, when we have videos and interviews to dispute her lies. Remember when she made a big deal of pinkvilla saying Ranbir was going to pick her up to then have that happen. Like she lies knowing well it is easy to get the truth,” said another Reddit user.

Team Koimoi sends its heartiest anniversary wishes to the adorable couple, RK and Alia!

