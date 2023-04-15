Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. He has given several box-office blockbusters over the years. While he is known for his films, he is also known for the controversies and fights he has been involved in. Did you know he once had a beef with singer Sonu Nigam? Scroll down to know.

In 2015, the Bollywood playback singer hosted the ‘Suron Ke Rang’ concert to commemorate three decades of the T-Series. The superstar also attended the event and enjoyed the musical extravaganza. Things turned sour when he was welcomed on stage by Sonu Nigam, as Salman went on a tirade against the singer.

Bollywood Bubble report quoted a source saying, “When Salman was welcomed on the stage, he gave Sonu an earful. Sonu looked visibly upset about Salman’s comments. Khan was adamant about proving that singers have a very easy job to do. He even said that he has a decent voice that can be bettered with technology and made to sound good, so why would he need a Sonu Nigam or anyone else to croon for him? And obviously, Sonu did not take this very well. In fact, there was a fun segment that was to be shot between Salman and Sonu, which was then scrapped.”

However, it’s worth pointing out that there’s no official report or confirmation from either star- Salman Khan or Sonu Nigam- about their reported beef with each other.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up to release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is set to release on April 21, and apart from Salman Khan, the film features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari and others in pivotal roles.

