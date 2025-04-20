Looks like Hell’s Kitchen might get a little more crowded soon. Daredevil: Born Again just wrapped a wild first season, and fans are already buzzing about who’s showing up next. Showrunner Dario Scardapane is fueling the hype, teasing that Season 2 could feature more street-level chaos, and maybe a few familiar vigilantes. You know, the Defenders crew we all secretly (or loudly) missed?

While Matt Murdock just pulled a bold move revealing his Daredevil identity, he’s still flying solo-ish with backup from civilians like Karen Page, Kirsten McDuffie, and Cherry. But let’s be real, where’s Jessica Jones with her sass, Luke Cage with his bulletproof vibes, and Danny Rand doing whatever it is Danny Rand does? Oh, and Spidey? Just swing by already.

Scardapane didn’t name-drop, but he definitely winked at a possible vigilante mash-up. So don’t be shocked if Season 2 turns into a street-level MCU reunion. Grab your popcorn and cross your fingers, team-ups might be just around the dark alley.

Will The Defenders Appear In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Alright, Marvel fans, especially the die-hard Defender squad stans, you might wanna sit down for this one. Because Daredevil: Born Again might be cooking up a little reunion, and we’re not just talking Matt and his red suit.

In a recent interview with EW, showrunner Dario Scardapane addressed the million-dollar question, where the heck were Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Danny Rand during Season 1’s chaos? The city’s burning, Kingpin’s back in power, and Daredevil’s pulling together an army of regular civilians. You’d think someone with super-strength or dragon-powered fists would show up, right?

Scardapane hears you. Loud and clear. But he’s all about the slow burn and the earned moment.

“Without giving too much away… when you’re working in what I would call the Hell’s Kitchen corner of the MCU, those iconic characters are always in your mind,” he said. “You want to bring in people and relationships and past figures in Matt’s life because they help the story, particularly in terms of a story where Fisk has taken over the city. And there is a resistance and a rebellion, so to speak, rising.”

Translation? The Defenders might just rise again, but not just because fans want it, it has to make narrative sense. And that’s fair.

“There’s going to be people, vigilantes, superheroes that are involved in that. There has to be because this is happening to their city,” Scardapane added.

“That said, you also want to create a completely organic story for that.”

Then came the golden nugget, “So I’m being intentionally cagey, but I’m also saying, ‘Hell yeah!’ in terms of it’s something we’re thinking about.”

So yeah, it’s not a confirmation, but it’s not a denial either. We see you, Dario. We’re ready. Give us the gritty street-level team-up we’ve been dreaming of.

Who is Daredevil’s Army in Daredevil: Born Again?

So, Matt Murdock needs an army. But no, it’s not the Avengers crashing through Josie’s bar, this is a way more grassroots rebellion.

By the end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Kingpin is basically Gotham-level unhinged, running New York like it’s his personal mob HQ. Vigilantes? Outlawed. Resistance? Barely hanging on. But Matt’s not giving up. He sets up shop in the dusty corners of Josie’s bar, and guess who shows up to back him? Karen Page, finally returning after a season-long game of hide-and-seek. That’s a W already.

Joining her are Cherry, who’s basically a human GPS for vigilantes in hiding, and Angie Kim, a cop with a conscience who’s ready to leak info from inside Fisk’s corrupt system. Oh, and let’s not forget Josie, giving rebel HQ real speakeasy energy.

This isn’t the Defenders (yet), but it’s a start. They’ve got brains, connections, and major guts. Sure, they’re not suiting up for rooftop brawls (yet), but you can feel the underground resistance starting to rumble. Fisk’s anti-vigilante task force may have the city, but Daredevil has something better: heart, grit, and a growing army of pissed-off allies.

