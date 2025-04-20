Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s Warfare, starring D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Joseph Quinn, and Noah Centineo, opened with positive reviews and is set to hit a significant milestone at the worldwide box office during its second weekend. It is riding strong on positive word of mouth and will soon recover its modest production budget. Scroll below for the deets.

It is a 2025 war film based on Ray Mendoza’s experiences as a US Navy SEAL during the Iraq War. The film recreates a real-life incident involving Mendoza and his platoon on November 19, 2006, in the aftermath of the Battle of Ramadi. To preserve historical accuracy, the story is told entirely through the firsthand accounts of the platoon members and unfolds in real-time from the moment the main title appears.

Warfare features a remarkable cast, including D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Mendoza, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Finn Bennett, Joseph Quinn, Charles Melton, Noah Centineo, and Michael Gandolfini. It was released in the US by A24 last Friday and in the UK this Friday. It opened in the US in 2,670 theatres and collected $8.3 million on its opening weekend.

The war drama collected $1.62 million on its second Friday, taking US cume to the $13.88 million mark. According to Deadline‘s report, the movie is expected to collect $4.65 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. Therefore, the film will cross the $15 million milestone and hit the $16.9 million mark in the US. The film will experience a drop of 44% from last weekend and round up the top 5 at the domestic box office chart.

Warfare has collected $55.1K overseas so far, and globally, it has reached the $13.94 million mark. According to reports, the war drama was built on a modest budget of $20 million and is expected to recover that in its theatrical run.

Noah Centineo, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Joseph Quinn starrer Warfare was released in the theatres on April 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

