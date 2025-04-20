A Minecraft Movie is enjoying a smooth run at the box office. After becoming the first 2025 film to cross the $300 million mark in the United States, it is still grossing winning numbers. The film almost surpassed Barbie’s third-Friday gross but has become one of the top five biggest third Fridays in Warner Bros’ history. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has become one of the highest-grossing releases of this year. It has benefitted from the Good Friday holiday, and Easter might also boost ticket sales for this family entertainer. Jason Momoa and Jack Black have also earned individual career milestones due to this movie. It was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has successfully surpassed its breakeven point.

A Minecraft Movie 3rd Friday Box Office

Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s videogame adaptation collected a magnificent $16 million on Good Friday, the film’s third Friday. According to Luiz Fernando‘s data, it registered the second-biggest third Friday ever for April releases and the second-biggest third Friday in Warner Bros’ history. It is slightly under Barbie‘s $16.5 million third-Friday gross. The PG game adaptation dropped by 22% from last Friday.

Top 5 biggest 3rd Friday for April releases –

Avengers: Endgame – $16.2 million

A Minecraft Movie – $16 million

Avengers: Infinity War – $16 million

The Super Mario Bros Movie – $14.2 million

The Jungle Book – $10.3 million

Jared Hess’ film has hit the $319.3 million cume in North America. The film is expected to earn between $45 million and $50 million on its third three-day weekend in North America.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie was released in the theatres on April 4. It has crossed the $650 million mark at the worldwide box office.

