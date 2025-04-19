Thalapathy Vijay has roared at the box office before he arrived with his final film, Jana Nayagan! His 2005 film, Sachein is currently running in theaters and earning good numbers at the box office with its re-release! The film had brilliant ticket pre-sales on BMS, hinting at the uproar it might create!

Surpasses Every Single Re-Release

Interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay has surpassed the lifetime collection of every single Tamil re-release at the box office, except for his own Ghilli! Ghilli’s re-release was historic at the box office, earning 32.50 crore worldwide during the re-run.

Sachein Re-Release Box Office Collection

Sachein earned 10 crore at the box office on its opening day, earning almost 25% more than Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, which earned only in the 8 crore range! Interestingly, while this is the biggest opening for a Tamil re-release, it has also created history as the second highest-grossing Tamil re-release already!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil re-releases worldwide.

Ghilli: 32.50 crore Murari: 8.90 crore Gabbar Singh: 8.01 crore Kushi: 7.46 crore Business Man: 5.85 crore Simhadri: 4.60 crore Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi: 3.52 crore Surya Son Of Krishnan: 3.40 crore Indra: 3.38 crore Orange: 3.36 crore

Sachein Ticket Sales On BMS

The film has been selling tickets like hotcakes on BMS. In fact, it is now the 12th re-release to cross 150K ticket sales on BMS. Hopefully, the film might eventually cross Ghilli to bring the biggest re-release for a Tamil film.

Check out the ticket sales of the film before and after the release day on BMS.

Pre Sales: 72.62K

April 18: 49.78K

April 19: 31.8K* (till 11 pm)

Total: 154.2K*

* denotes estimated numbers

