Good Bad Ugly has ended its 8-day extended opening week at the Indian box office. It started off really well by bagging the second-biggest opening for Ajith Kumar and maintained a good hold over the first weekend. Even during weekdays, decent numbers came in, which comfortably pushed the film into the 100 crore club. Now, it is just a few crores away from surpassing Thunivu’s lifetime collection. Keep reading for a detailed day 8 report!

Good Bad Ugly earns a good sum in week 1!

On the opening day, the Kollywood action thriller smashed 29.25 crores. Afterward, there was a drop, but still a good total of 86.30 crores came in during the 4-day extended opening weekend. Boosted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti’s holiday on Monday, the magnum opus has wrapped its weekday run on a healthy note.

Yesterday, on day 8, Good Bad Ugly earned 5.37 crores, a drop of just 3.24% from day 7’s 5.55 crores. Overall, it wrapped up its extended first week by earning 119.22 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 29.25 crores

Day 2- 15 crores

Day 3- 19.75 crores

Day 4- 22.30 crores

Day 5- 15 crores

Day 6- 7 crores

Day 7- 5.55 crores

Day 8- 5.37 crores

Total- 119.22 crores

To become Ajith Kumar’s top grosser post-COVID today!

Today, Good Bad Ugly will become Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Currently, Thunivu is the top grosser with a collection of 121.87 crores. As we can see, Ajith’s latest release is just 2.66 crores away from beating Thunivu, which will be covered today.

Take a look at the top grossers of Ajith Kumar post-COVID in India (net collection):

Thunivu – 121.87 crores

Good Bad Ugly – 119.22 crores

Valimai – 106.10 crores

Soon to cross 200 crores globally

In India, Good Bad Ugly stands at 140.67 crore gross. Overseas, its earnings stand at 55 crores. Overall, it has earned 195.67 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Today, it will smoothly cross 200 crores.

