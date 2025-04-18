Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is unveiling another hidden chapter in from the freedom struggle of India. Based on the tragic incident of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the period drama has opened to good reviews and it might finally overtake another box office record after a long time!

Last Hit Hindi Film On Freedom Struggle

The last hit Hindi film on the freedom struggle of India arrived in 2006 and is one of the most iconic films made on the subject! Directed by Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti is the last hit film at the box office that dealt with the subject of India’s freedom struggle!

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office VS Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti was mounted on a budget of approximately 25 crore at the box office, and it earned 53 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 112% at the box office and claiming the verdict of a hit at the box office. Ever since Aamir Khan has been ruling with the tag of the last hit Hindi film dealing with the freedom struggle. Now, Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 might clearly claim this record with an achievable target!

Akshay Kumar To Dethrone Aamir Khan After 7000 Days!

After 7000 days, Akshay Kumar‘s film directed by Karan S Tyagi might dethrone Aamir Khan. His latest arrival in the theaters deals with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The period drama is mounted on a reported budget of 80 – 100 crore, and it might earn in the range of 170 – 210 crore to beat Rang De Basanti at the box office.

In simpler terms, Akshay Kumar’s film needs to bring a profit of 112% to claim a hit verdict and beat the profits registered by Rang De Basanti – the last hit Hindi film based on the freedom struggle! This seems like a cakewalk looking at the reviews of the film. Check out our review for Kesari Chapter 2.

