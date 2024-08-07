The horror movies are doing comparatively well at the box office; Longlegs is experiencing a decent run in the US after A Quiet Place: Day One. It has now beaten Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy’s dystopian saga, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It is going well despite the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Hemsworth’s movie was directed by George Miller, and it was a spin-off and prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. Anya played the younger version of Charlize’s character, which was Furiosa’s origin story. The MCU star played the antagonist in this movie. However, it underperformed at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from the critics. Meanwhile, the 2024 horror flick was directed by Osgood Perkins. It is reportedly Neon’s highest-grossing film ever in the US.

According to reports, Longlegs earned $620K on the 4th Monday despite Deadpool & Wolverine’s box office domination and the arrival of Trap. It has dropped only 42.7% from last Monday despite losing 580 theatres last Friday. The movie, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage in the lead roles, has hit $67.6 million at the North American box office, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

Longlegs has surpassed Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s domestic haul of $67.5 million. The movie is advancing towards beating Kirsten Dunst‘s Civil War and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Killers of the Flower Moon’s entire run and is expected to surpass that today. Nicolas Cage’s movie is expected to collect $75 million-$95 million in the US in its entire run.

More about Longlegs –

The movie has collected $79.6 million at the worldwide box office so far, including $12 million in overseas collections. The film’s official synopsis reads, “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”

Longlegs, starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, was released in the theatres on July 12.

