Arguably one of the most prominent directors in Hollywood, Zack Snyder has defined DC films for nearly a decade. After joining the DC cinematic universe with 2009’s Watchmen, Snyder has helmed some blockbuster hits in the superhero genre. However, in 2017, Zack Snyder pulled out of Justice League, leaving post-production duties and reshoots to Joss Whedon after a family tragedy.

Between 2010 and 2024, Snyder has directed nine films. His four films in the years since he left Justice League have gone straight to the streamer. Five years ago, at the onset of the pandemic, Netflix bet big on Zack Snyder after they acquired his zombie project Army of the Dead (2021), which garnered some decent reviews and won the Oscars Fan Favorite award in 2022.

Then came his ambitious sci-fi project, The Rebel Moon, on Netflix. In Joe Rogen’s podcast, Zack Snyder claimed, “Most people have seen Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater.” Snyder was suggesting that if Rebel Moon had a theatrical release, it would have made more than a billion dollars. However, we might never know if that’s true.

Meanwhile, none of his last five films (or none of his films) at the box office have grossed a billion dollars. But they have collectively made over $2.4 billion worldwide. Zack Snyder’s 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck, is his highest-grossing film to date despite bombing with critics.

This is followed by 2013’s Man of Steel, which received mixed reviews. Meanwhile, his last DC film, Justice League (2017), received a negative reception. Snyder’s 2011 film Sucker Punch was also slammed by critics and bombed at the box office.

We have ranked his last five films from best to worst per box office performance.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – $873.6M Man of Steel (2013) – $668 million Justice League 2017 $658 million Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010) – $140 million Sucker Punch (2011) – $89.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

