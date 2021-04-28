Shraddha Kapoor requests people to donate plasma, gives brother Siddhant's example

Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday uploaded an Instagram picture of her brother Siddhanth donating plasma and urged all to do the same.

“My bro @siddhanthkapoor just donated plasma. Urge all those who are eligible to do same please,” wrote Shraddha with a picture of Siddhant donating plasma, flashing a victory sign and a grin for the camera.

Siddhanth had tested Covid positive in December. After the required time gap, he decided to donate his plasma to help others fight the disease.

Siddhanth too uploaded the same picture and requested people eligible for plasma donation not to hold back from doing so.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in the picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshot from her holiday.

In the Instagram picture, she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

“Running back to nature,” Shraddha wrote as a caption.

Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film “Chaalbaaz In London”.

Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit “Chaalbaaz”, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

