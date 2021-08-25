Advertisement

Given the films Emraan Hashmi did at the start of his career, the actor earned himself the tag ‘serial kisser’ of Bollywood. Despite applaud worthy performances, audiences always waited to see him lock lips with the leading lady in almost all of his films. Now the actor has opened up about how he felt playing the kisser in nearly every film he starred in.

In a recent interview, Emraan revealed he got tired of being ‘the guy who was kissing all his heroines.’ While adding that it gave him no creative fulfilment, the actor also said it gave him a ‘been there done that’ feeling. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Emraan Hashmi opened up about being tagged as a serial kisser at the start of his career and how it became an essential part of the roles he got. The Chehre actor said, “For the first 10 years of my career, I was doing these films and I, unfortunately, have done it to myself. This tag was given to me by myself as a joke, and then it blew up, the media started talking about it, and that superseded everything — there could be an article, there could be a film critic review… That overpowered everything, it became a priority. And you had a country that was obsessive about this; sexuality and portraying it on screen. Back then, when I started in 2003, it was this ‘aha’ moment to see a guy who’s kissing all his heroines. That became a talking point.”

Continuing further, Emraan Hashmi added, “But as time went on, I realised that. I also realised I was getting sick of it, because those films were giving me a very ‘been there done that’ feeling. I reached a saturation point, even though those films were doing very well at the box office. I felt that there’s an actor in me who wants more. I am maturing as an actor, but I am forced to choose these scripts because this is what’s working, and in our industry, we want Xerox copies of everything. But I’m not getting any creative fulfilment.”

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will soon be seen in Rumi Jafry’s thriller, Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Krystle D’Souza and Rhea Chakraborty. Besides this, he will be seen playing the antagonist in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 – though there still hasn’t been an official announcement.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: “Amitabh Bachchan Is Always On Time, Doesn’t Interfere,” Says Chehre’s Director Rumy Jafry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube