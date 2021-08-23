Advertisement

Rhea Chakraborty had one of the most turbulent years of her life. After being named prime accused in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, she had to go through social media trials and is still receiving hate on the internet. Amid all of that, a silver lining emerged as her film Chehre that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza, moved swiftly towards release after being in the lobby for a while.

Rhea Chakraborty, though not completely, resumed her life to normal most recently, and is spotted in the public eye now and again. While she now gears up for the release of Chehre, she is finding support from her contemporaries in the business. The latest to exclusively talk to us about the row and backing Rhea is Krystle. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Krystle D’Souza joined Koimoi to promote her latest release Chehre. The actor took out a moment to address all the roadblocks the film went through. Rhea Chakraborty’s presence was one of the things the filmmakers were criticised for. Talking about it, Krystle says she supports Rhea in this battle and her heart goes out for her.

“My heart goes out to Rhea (Chakraborty) to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don’t know how they would go through what she has gone through,” Krystle D’Souza said. “She is still staying strong. I don’t know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It’s not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves. I hope I could stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen because you know everything happened so suddenly,” She added.

Krystle D’Souza further explained how it was difficult for many to come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty. “More than anything this pandemic hit all of us personally that were going through so much in our own lives that standing up for another person was becoming difficult at that point. I have lost loved ones, I have been living alone. It’s not easy to cope with a pandemic, losing out on work, losing out on so many things because you are sitting at home. I don’t know how that girl did it, but hats off to her,” She concluded.

Chehre hits the big screen on August 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

