Kiara Advani is one actress who is crazy popular right now. From her spectacular performances in films to her chic fashion statements on red carpets – the actress never misses a chance to grab netizens attention. The beauty will now be seen on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show – Pinch where she’ll talk about trolling, social media and her plastic surgery.

The show features Arbaaz asking bold questions to his guests and well, they answer them too.

Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch’s teaser starts with Kiara Advani reading trolls and says, “I don’t want to be aware about Indoo Ki Jawaani, I want to be informed about your jawaani (youth).” She replied, “I don’t want to be aware of this tweet.”

Kiara Advani also spoke about being labelled as ‘ghamandi’ for not posing for pictures and said, “Arre yaar, aisa nahi hai, kuch wajah toh hogi na (It is not like that, there must be a reason).”

Kiara then reads out a tweet that advises her to not work with actor Akshay Kumar and responding to the same, the actress said, “We, as people who are reading comments, hume pata hona chahiye (we should know) where do we draw the line. Don’t let it get the better of you.”

The actress further spoke about social media trolling and said, “I say that I ignore it but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand ki yaar yeh bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai (that we are humans too and we also have emotions).”

Kiara Advani then revealed that back in 2018, she almost believed her plastic surgery rumours and said, “Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, ‘Oh, she has done plastic surgery.’ And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face).”

