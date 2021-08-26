Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput left us on 14th June 2020. The actor allegedly died by hanging himself. Even though the actor is not between us, his name continues to be in news for one or the other reason. Recently, actor Mohammad Samad opened up about the time he spent with SSR. Below is all you need to know.

For those who don’t know, Samad played Sushant‘s son in Chhichhore. In the film, he tries to commit suicide due to a fear of getting termed as a loser. The actor is now sharing his experience of working with SSR and says he genuinely misses him a lot.

In a talk with ETimes TV, Mohammad Samad said, “I had a lovely experience. He used to share his problems with us on the sets and also solve our problems. He has taken me to his house for parties many times. He used to treat me like his kid off-screen too.”

Mohammad Samad feels Sushant Singh Rajput was a good human being, more than a co-star. He remembered how he used to get pampered by the star.

“During the ICU scene in ‘Chhichhore’, one of my eyes used to be closed and there were many pipes attached to my body, so he used to make sure I was comfortable. He was the one who used to make energy drinks for me. He was very sweet and I really miss him,” Samad added.

Meanwhile, apart from Chhichhore, Samad even received applauds for Tumbbad. He shared his experience of how he has to take a leave from school for the shoot.

“I started doing films because it was just fun for me. I never really thought much about it as a career. I actually started enjoying being an actor when I was shooting for ‘Tumbbad’, for which I had taken a leave of four months from school,” Mohammad Samad shared further.

