Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently celebrated completing its 14-year-long run on TV. The show has been running since 2008 and has earned a place in the audience’s hearts. However, fans have been wondering whether Tapu aka Raj Anadkat has left the show.

Raj has been missing from the show for a long time now. It comes at a time when rumours of Munmun Dutta’s exit from the show went going viral and fans were disheartened. Now Raj breaks the silence on rumours of his exit from the show.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj Anadkat was asked whether he has left Asit Kumar Modi’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. To which the actor replied, “My fans, my audience, my well-wishers, they all know that I am very good in creating suspense. I am an expert in creating suspense. Whatever it is, I’ll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Tapu’ also said that he is not disturbed by speculative reports around him and added, “No, those stories don’t bother me aur sabr ka phal meetha hota hai.” It is also worth pointing out that while he has been away from TV, he will be soon making his music video debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Kanika Mann.

The music video titled ‘SORRY SORRY’ is set to release on August 3 and is sung, composed, and directed by Ramji Gulati.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Asit Kumarr Modi also recently came under fire for bringing back Dayaben to the show. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani to return to the show for nearly five years. The makers even started the audition process in a bid to find new Dayaben, however, the last report claimed they have put the process on hold.

