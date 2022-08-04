There have been a lot of instances in Indian serials where cringe content in the name of entertainment has been shown to the audience. However, sooner or later netizens stumble upon such shows bizarre shows and make fun of them. However, not just Indian shows, Pakistanis are also not behind as a scene from Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi is now going viral and it has sent everyone into a tizzy, while people are calling it cringe. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

The above-mentioned show revolves around a son of a business tycoon, Shamsher (played by Danish Taimoor), who falls in love with Mehak (played by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem), belonging to a middle-class background.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, a Twitter user shared the scene of the Pakistani drama Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi and in the scene, Shamsher who is in love with Mehak gets excited as she says his name while she talks about her father being arrested who is also a heart patient. However, the character played by Danish isn’t worried about her father instead he tells her to say his name again and again.

Sharing the clip from Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem starrer Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi on the micro-blogging site, the user wrote, “phone s*x in paki dramas.”

Reacting to the scene from the Pakistani show, a user wrote, “in the name of local content, this has to be the biggest garbage i’ve ever seen,” another wrote, “It’s nothing but serials promoting toxic relationships,” a third wrote, “The s*xual tension when your father is about to die in jail without his meds and the man who arrested him makes you cry moan his name,” a fourth commented, “Baap jail me hai, beti is begging for his release or background pe romantic soundtrack chal raha… wtf,” a fifth user wrote, “mf has a voice kink,” another wrote, “You took the viewership of this cringe to an insane level!”

The sexual tension when your father is about to die in jail without his meds and the man who arrested him makes you cry moan his name — Mitali is animating 👩🏽‍💻 (@MituTalks) May 27, 2022

Baap jail me hai, beti is begging for his release or background pe romantic soundtrack chal raha… behnchod wtf — Azhar (@wallfukinflower) May 26, 2022

ong who tf pays these writers — no one (@abdullah_habibb) May 26, 2022

What the hell! What did I just saw? New techniques of torturing girls and viewers too😡 — Sam (@SamKatpar) May 27, 2022

Man's got a hard on by arresting her father — Reyan (@ThisisReyan) May 27, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what you think about this scene between Danish Taimoor’s Shamsher and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem’s Mehak in the Pakistani show Kaisi Teri Khudgharzi.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Did Uorfi Javed Lose A Role In The Popular Show Due To Ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat’s Obsessive Behaviour? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram