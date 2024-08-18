Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One might have failed to live up to its box office expectations, but the film is finally getting a chance at redemption with its streaming release. The first part of Kevin Costner’s ambitious Western franchise, co-written, directed, produced, and starring the actor, arrived in cinemas on June 28th and has already finished its theatrical run. Here is how and when you can watch the film online.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One: Streaming Release Date and Platform

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One will be released for streaming on Max on Friday, August 23rd. To watch the film, you will need to have an active subscription to Max. The streaming platform comes at a monthly price of $9.99 for an ad-supported plan. The ad-free plans start at $16.99 per month. The streaming release of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One comes over a month after its PVOD release, which took place on July 16, shortly after the film’s theatrical premiere. With the online release, the makers want to reach a wider audience before the film’s second part comes out.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One Grossed Only $32 Million

The four-part series is Kevin Costner‘s dream project, with $100 million spent on producing Chapter One. However, the film bombed at the box office, as it could only gross around $32 million by the end of its theatrical run. The poor performance of the movie has now put the franchise in jeopardy. While the second part was supposed to be released in cinemas on August 16th, it has been delayed now after the hostile reception by the audience. Horizon: An American Saga is set during and after the Civil War and tells the story of several characters in the American West.

In addition to Costner, the film also stars Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Jena Malone, Michael Angarano, Abbey Lee, and Jamie Campbell Bower. The movie was produced by Kevin Costner, Howard Kaplan, and Mark Gillard. It will be interesting to see whether Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter One will strike a positive chord with the audience on OTT.

