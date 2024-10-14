Before she donned the iconic golden tiara and lassoed her way into our hearts, Gal Gadot was ready to throw in the towel on her acting career. Imagine this: the glamorous star was about to pack her bags and return to Tel Aviv, leaving behind the Hollywood hustle because she was “done” with auditions and all the rejection that came with them. Talk about a plot twist!

Gadot, who zoomed to stardom as Gisele in the Fast & Furious franchise, wasn’t exactly flying under the radar. She turned heads and revved up the excitement in Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6, which together banked a mind-blowing $1.4B at the box office. You’d think that would have thrown the Hollywood doors wide open, right? Not quite! But, alas, the audition grind was relentless. “This profession, the rejection…oh dude, it’s tough,” she confessed. The weight of “almost” roles was like a heavy backpack she was tired of carrying.

But hold on, because destiny was just about to pull a superhero move! While in Los Angeles for what felt like the hundredth audition, Gal Gadot got a phone call from none other than Zack Snyder. He wanted her to audition for a secret role in a super secret project. She thought, “Sure, why not?” But deep down, the doubt was creeping in. Was this just another “almost” moment? Spoiler: it wasn’t.

After a solid audition, Gal flew back to Israel to shoot another film, still unsure about her future in acting. Then came the dreaded second call: “They want to do a camera test—again?” She couldn’t believe it. Her agent finally spilled the beans: “They didn’t tell you?” Cue the dramatic music. Gal was left in suspense, and who could blame her?

Two days later, Snyder dropped the news that would change everything: “Did you ever hear about Wonder Woman?” Cue a fainting spell. Imagine hearing that after all the ups and downs! Suddenly, Gal wasn’t just another actress chasing Hollywood dreams—she was on the brink of making history as the first woman to embody Wonder Woman in a live-action film!

Her fierce portrayal sent shockwaves through pop culture, first in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and then in Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020). Reflecting on her epic journey, she quipped, “My career is proof that everything happens for a reason.” Talk about a superhero origin story!

Now, Gal Gadot is more than just an actress; she’s a symbol of empowerment, proving that even when the going gets tough, resilience and a dash of luck can lead to legendary status. So here’s to Gal—if she hadn’t stuck it out, the world might still be waiting for its Wonder Woman. Cheers to the journey that almost turned into “Absolutely!”

