After Johnny Depp’s firing from Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, several rumors and speculations swirled online. Recently, it was reported that Dune: Part Two star Austin Butler is being eyed to be cast in the franchise. Austin has now reacted to those rumors, and here’s what he has to say.

The franchise kickstarted with The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, starring Johnny as the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow. Besides him, Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley are also part of the film. There are five movies in this film series, and they have grossed over $4.5 billion at the worldwide box office. But after the domestic violence abuse case by Amber Heard against Depp, the actor was immediately dropped by Disney, and now, when he has emerged victorious in the defamation case, fans are demanding his return to the franchise.

Austin Butler is presently busy promoting his movie The Bikeriders, and while doing he opened up about the rumors in an interview with ET’s Nischelle Turner. He addressed the rumor, claiming that Disney wants him for Pirates of the Caribbean, but Austin is unaware of any such news. The Dune 2 star said, Oh really, I haven’t heard about that. I loved Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Austin Butler explained that if those rumors became true, one of his dreams would be fulfilled. The actor continued, “That just reminded me of when I was a kid. “In elementary school, we had to make these posters that had your favorite music and your favorite actors. And at that time—I don’t know what grade—it must have been fourth grade, third grade or something—but it was—Pirates of the Caribbean was on there.”

The Dune 2 star exclaimed, “That’s huge.” However, Austin also mentioned that he is a little hesitant about the idea of joining Pirates of the Caribbean. He explained, “It’s a hard one to touch because they did it so well. I loved what Johnny did with that.” However, the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed previously that Disney is developing a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie, which will be a hard reboot and won’t have the old cast. Margot Robbie’s name also came up in the mix once to star as the lead in the reboot, but that too got shelved after some time.

On the professional front, Austin Butler’s movie The Bikeriders will be released in the US on June 21.

