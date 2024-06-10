50 Cent may be Diddy’s biggest online critic regarding the wave of lawsuits, allegations and condemnations against the Bad Boy executive. However, the rapper has more sympathy for Diddy when it comes down to the disgraced media mogul’s entrepreneurial endeavours.

Amid 50 Cent’s current legal battle with the liquor company Suntory Global Spirits, the rap star reflected on the since-resolved dispute between Diddy and liquor brand Diageo.

The rapper owns Sire Spirits and has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute with Suntory Global Spirits. The rap star claims the liquor producer was complicit in an embezzlement scheme.

According to People, 50 Cent contends his company, Sire Spirits, overpaid for the liquor supplied by Suntory Global Spirits. The rapper accused the company of taking kickbacks of about $6 million, which cost him his brand millions of dollars.

In a recent Instagram post about his visit to Capitol Hill to advocate for Black entrepreneurs, 50 Cent empathized with Diddy’s plight with Diageo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

The rap star wrote, “Puffy made Diageo a lot of money with Ciroc. They were fine with that because he didn’t own anything. As soon as he owns Deleón, their relationship can’t work.”

50 Cent added, “I made @suntoryglobalspirits a lot of money with Effen. As soon as I owned my own brands, they did me dirty. They want black consumers, but they don’t want black business owners. True story.”

The rapper concluded the post by saying, “I attempted to resolve the matter, not once but twice. Now, the legal process will play out publicly for everyone to see what happened and how @suntoryglobalspirits would rather spend millions to protect and conceal criminal conduct than do the right thing.”

As Diddy continues to face backlash over the Cassie Ventura footage, it remains to be seen if 50 Cent will express more sympathy for their shared entrepreneurial struggles.

Must Read: 50 Cent Fires Shots At Sean Diddy Combs Amid The Home Raids By Feds Over S*x Trafficking Charges: “They Don’t Come Like That…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News