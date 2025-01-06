Johnny Depp’s been rocking an earpiece on movie sets since the ’90s, and the story behind it is pretty crazy. Depp’s go-to sound engineer and longtime friend, Keenan Wyatt, dished out the deets during Depp’s explosive defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Apparently, it all started on the set of The Brave. Picture this: Depp was filming a scene opposite Marlon Brando—yes, the Godfather himself. Brando, true to his iconic ways, used an earpiece for his lines. But when Brando wrapped his part, Depp needed something to keep the scene alive. Enter the earpiece. Brando’s performance was piped directly into Depp’s ear, giving him something to react to.

And just like that, Depp was hooked. According to Wyatt, the earpiece became a permanent fixture. “He used it all the time,” Wyatt testified. But wait—this wasn’t just about feeding lines. Nope, Depp had a far more creative use for his secret gadget.

Wyatt testifies Depp used an earpiece to listen to music while acting “on every movie.” Wyatt also testifies he read lines to Depp because, “Sometimes there’s not enough time always to remember the lines and learn them” after re-writes.#JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ib38LMPhqg — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) April 19, 2022

“We’d play all kinds of music depending on the character,” Wyatt revealed. One day, it might be blues; the next, classical. Imagine Captain Jack Sparrow grooving to some rock while stealing a ship. That’s Depp’s method—turning soundtracks into character-building fuel.

But let’s not forget the practical side. With rewrites flying in and schedules tighter than a corset in Pirates, Wyatt occasionally fed lines to Depp. “Sometimes there wasn’t always enough time to remember the lines and learn them, so I would remind him in his ear, sometimes while music was playing at the same time,” Wyatt explained.

Now, before you jump to conclusions, Wyatt made one thing clear: Depp was no slacker. “He knows what he wants his character to be,” Wyatt said, defending his friend’s dedication. The earpiece wasn’t a cheat sheet; it was part of Depp’s unique, boundary-pushing process.

The revelation comes amid Depp’s high-stakes $50 million lawsuit against Heard. Depp claims her 2018 Washington Post op-ed—where she described herself as a survivor of abuse—devastated his career. Heard, meanwhile, has countersued for $100M.

In the courtroom, Wyatt’s testimony offered a rare glimpse into Depp’s creative genius.

So, next time you’re watching Pirates or Sweeney Todd, imagine Depp with a playlist in his ear and maybe even a line or two. In Depp’s world, creativity knows no bounds, and apparently, it comes with a killer soundtrack.

