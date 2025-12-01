Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is still alive at the box office and is kicking as well. It has broken into the all-time top 15 highest-grossing anime films list worldwide and has further solidified its spot in that list. The anime movie has surpassed two classic anime films to achieve this remarkable feat at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film is also holding its own at the North American box office. Produced by MAPPA, the film had a strong run at the box office in its initial weeks, and it continues to earn decent numbers not just in Japan but also in North America. It is only natural that the film has lost momentum after several days into its release, given the fierce competition overall.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc’s box office collection in Japan

According to the industry tracker, Luiz Fernando’s report, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected $630k on its 11th weekend, which fell on a three-day weekend, with a 42% decline from the previous weekend. In local currency, the film has reached a cumulative total of ¥9.28 billion in Japan, with 6.3 million admissions. In USD, the collection is estimated at $60.2 million.

It has surpassed the collection of Studio Ghibli film The Secret World of Arrietty in local currency to become the 65th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. For the unversed, The Secret World of Arrietty collected ¥9.26 billion in its lifetime.

Breaks into the all-time top 15 highest-grossing anime films list worldwide

Outside of Japan, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc collected an estimated $72.8 million internationally and $43.1 million in North America. Adding them up, the worldwide collection of the MAPPA creation is an estimated $176.1 million. With that, the anime movie has surpassed the global collections of Princess Mononoke and Pokémon the First Movie to become the 14th highest-grossing anime movie of all time worldwide. Princess Mononoke collected $170 million in its lifetime, and Pokémon the First Movie collected $172.7 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

