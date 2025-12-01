Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now facing strong competition at the worldwide box office from Zootopia 2, Chainsaw Man, and other big releases. Despite that, it continues its chase towards the $800 million mark globally. Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial will, however, fail to beat The Mugen Train in Japan. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Will wrap up as 2nd highest-grossing film in Japan?

Akaza’s Return was released in the domestic theatres on July 18, 2025. In around 136 days of its box office run, the dark fantasy animated action film has accumulated $259.4 million (¥38.34 billion). It has also registered 26.6 million admissions. There’s stiff competition from Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, and other local releases.

Inifinity Castle is the second highest-grossing film at the Japan box office in local currency. It was battling against The Mugen Train (¥40.75 billion) to take over the #1 spot. However, it is now nearing its saturation, leaving the target out of reach. Albeit, it will conclude its theatrical run as the second most-watched movie ever in the domestic market.

Inches closer to $90 million in China!

In China, the latest Demon Slayer movie garnered $5.7 million during its third weekend. It is facing a dent in its run as Zootopia 2 has hit the Chinese box office. The overall total now stands at $88.3 million and is expected to surpass the $90 million milestone soon.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Worldwide Box Office

At the worldwide box office, Infinity Castle has accumulated an estimated $780 million. It is now inching closer to the $800 million mark. Akaza’s Return is the 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 globally. It will not be able to further climb up the ladder as Jurassic World Rebirth leads with $868.90 million.

Here’s a detailed worldwide breakdown of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle:

Japan: $259.4 million

US: $134.2 million

China: $88.3 million

Other overseas markets: $298.1 million

Worldwide: $780 million

