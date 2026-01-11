South Korean comedian Park Na-rae has once again come under public scrutiny, following the leak of an alleged phone call between her and a former manager. The recording emerged amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Park Na-rae, involving allegations of workplace power abuse against a former manager ‘A’, disputed claims of reconciliation, court action over the provisional seizure of assets, and a separate investigation into unauthorized medical treatment.

While the leaked audio altered online sentiment and media framing, the dispute remains unsolved to date. The changing narratives and rising evidence have sensationalised the case since its first unveiling.

What does the leaked phone recording involving Park Na-rae reveal?

According to reports from AllKpop, the phone call was released on Jan. 9, 2026, by YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. It is alleged that the phone call took place late at night on Dec. 7, 2025, shortly before Park and the former manager met in person. The call suggests that Manager ‘A’ was in an inebriated state, and the call was also rather emotional.

Several outlets noted that the tone of the conversation appeared inconsistent with later descriptions of a relationship defined solely by fear or coercion. After the recording was released, it went viral and prompted renewed debate over the credibility and context of earlier power-abuse claims.

Did Park Na-Rae & Her Former Managers Actually Reconcile After Meeting?

The accounts surrounding the overnight meeting that followed the call remain sharply divided. Park previously stated that misunderstandings were resolved after a roughly three-hour conversation in early December 2025. However, her former managers publicly disputed that assertion, stating that no apology or agreement was reached and that the conflict remained unresolved.

Additionally, as per Koreaboo reports, JTBC’s Case Team Leader relayed the former manager’s position that Park had been drinking during the meeting and that no reconciliation took place, further underscoring the conflicting narratives.

What Legal Actions Are Ongoing In The Park Na-Rae Manager Dispute?

The disagreement escalated into formal legal action in December 2025. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that the former managers filed criminal complaints and sought provisional seizure of Park’s assets, while Park countered by accusing them of blackmail. Multiple South Korean outlets later reported that a court accepted or proceeded with a provisional seizure request involving approximately 100 million won connected to Park’s residence in Itaewon.

How Did The Controversy Affect Park Na-rae’s Broadcasting Career?

As the allegations expanded, Park halted her entertainment activities. Korea JoongAng Daily reported that she stepped down from or was edited out of several major variety programs, including MBC’s I Live Alone and Where Is My Home, as well as tvN’s Amazing Saturday.

MBC stated it would minimize her appearances in prerecorded footage, reflecting the broader industry response as broadcasters moved to distance themselves from the controversy while investigations continued.

What Are The “Injection Aunt” Allegations Linked To Park Na-Rae?

Separate from the dispute with the manager, Park Na-rae also became embroiled in allegations involving unauthorized medical treatment. In December 2025, The Korea Times reported that Park allegedly received injections and proxy prescriptions from an unlicensed practitioner commonly referred to as “Injection Aunt” in Korean media. The individual reportedly acknowledged lacking a medical license, placing this issue on a distinct investigative track.

Who Is Park Na-rae?

Park Na-rae debuted in 2006 after being recruited through KBS’s open comedian auditions and later rose to prominence through popular variety programs, including I Live Alone, Amazing Saturday, and Where Is My Home. Known for her candid humor and strong on-screen presence, she became one of South Korea’s most recognizable female comedians prior to the current controversy.

What Happens Next In The Park Na-rae Investigation?

According to AllKpop, police were expected to formally begin investigating the dispute between Park and her former managers in early 2026, while inquiries into the allegations of unauthorized medical treatment are expected to continue separately. With court proceedings and police investigations still underway, the outcome of Park Na-rae’s scandal will ultimately depend on judicial findings rather than shifts in online opinion alone.

Advertisement

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Are BTS’ Jungkook & Aespa’s Winter Dating? Exploring The Online Rumors

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News