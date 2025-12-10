Several online rumours suggest that BTS fame Jungkook and Aespa’s Winter are in a romantic relationship. They have exploded across social media and online forums, provoking a mixed reaction from fans, with some constantly supporting the K-pop idols and others receiving sharp backlash. While speculation is growing, both their agencies have remained silent, and no concrete evidence has been confirmed as of now.

The latest rumour stemmed from fans on a Korean forum posting what they claimed were “matching tattoos” on Jungkook and Winter.

Are BTS’ Jungkook & Aespa’s Winter Dating?

According to The Times of India, new rumours surfaced when Korean netizens on a forum posted what they claimed was a screenshot showing a “matching tattoo” – described as a design of three dog faces – on Jungkook’s arm, allegedly similar to a tattoo Winter is rumored to have. That post quickly went viral, reigniting interest in past rumours.

the jungkook winter stuff basically just being this pic.twitter.com/BTrlxfQFkN — Aeriton President (@largejoemama) December 6, 2025

Fans online also pointed to overlapping fashion details and accessories like in-ear monitors, caps, bracelets, and even nail art as additional “clues.” Some highlighted previous sightings, such as Jungkook reportedly attending an aespa concert earlier this year, and noted that their social-media usernames once had similar formats.

These “clues” have fueled tens of thousands of posts: one recent thread alone reportedly garnered over 85K views.

Fans Reaction To The Rumors

Neither Jungkook’s label BigHit Music nor Winter’s, which is SM Entertainment, has confirmed or denied the rumours. According to reports, both agencies declined to comment when approached by the media, adding to the rumours.

it’s been debunked with proof a long time ago. there wasn’t a single interaction between winter and jungkook. jk attended with bandmates and staff, W with her manager. they came separately and went separately. stop trying to forge a relationship out of baseless debunked rumors https://t.co/joVxyvdBfS pic.twitter.com/bOLjZeCncu — 」 (@aeridactyll) December 6, 2025

Fan response has split sharply. Some fans, especially those who did not agree with the rumours, have mocked the alleged “clues,” calling them baseless coincidences. Many demanded that the delusional shipping lenses be removed. On the other hand, others have doubled down on the speculation, citing perceived patterns in photos and social-media behavior.

However, critics of the rumours have pointed out several problems: the tattoo comparison relies on low-resolution images, and fashion overlaps could be due to shared stylists or brand promotions. Moreover, the alleged concert appearance could be coincidental or a public outing, which is quite common among K-pop idols and groups.

As rumours grew, some extreme fans also took part in online harassment. According to media reports, Jungkook’s family dog’s Instagram account has reportedly received hateful, threatening messages from Aespa fans, which is a worrying sign of how quickly speculation can turn toxic.

Meanwhile, concerns have escalated over idol privacy and mental health, with public figures and fans alike warning about the dangers of parasocial obsession.

In brief, it is not confirmed if Jungkook and Winter are dating. However, it is to be noted that this is not the first time fans and netizens online have started dating rumors based on overlapping fashion or online theories.

