Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD has been following the trend of showing massive jumps on weekends, and once again, it pulled off an impressive total during the fifth weekend. In India, the film raked in almost 10 crores net from Friday to Sunday, while in overseas, it almost earned 1.50 crores gross. After such a weekend, the biggie managed a good hold on its day 33. Let’s find out where the collection stands at the worldwide box office!

The Nag Ashwin directorial was significantly impacted last Friday due to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine and Raayan. The number of shows has been massively chopped off across the country, especially the premium formats. Still, the film is managing a stronghold at ticket windows. Yes, the pace has gone down, but considering that the film has completed over a month in theatres, the collection has been good.

As per estimates flowing in, on day 33 (fifth Monday), Kalki 2898 AD did a business of 1.20 crore net in India. If we compare this with fifth Friday’s 1.26 crores, it’s a drop of just 4.76%, which is simply superb. It means there’s still enough fuel left in the tank, at least in the domestic market. Including this estimated number, the total domestic collection stands at a whopping 639.11 crores net (all languages).

Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 754.14 crores after 33 days. In the overseas market, the performance has now slowed down, and so far, Kalki 2898 AD has amassed 282.84 crores gross. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a humongous 1036.98 crores gross.

From here, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the mark of 1050 crores gross, but after that, it won’t be able to cover much distance.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

