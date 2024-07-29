Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine made a huge impact at the Indian box office during the opening weekend. It earned an impressive total of almost 65 crores in just 3 days, thus placing itself in a comfortable position to score a century. After such a debut, the magnum opus was expected to maintain a stronghold on the first weekday. Let’s find out how it fared on day 4!

The MCU biggie clocked a thunderous 21 crores on Friday, marking the fourth biggest Hollywood opening in India in the post-COVID era. After such a start, the film showed a jump on Saturday and added another 22.68 crores. On Sunday, there was a dip during the night shows, thus resulting in a collection of 20.87 crores. Overall, a total of 64.55 crores was accumulated in 3 days.

On day 4, Deadpool & Wolverine was expected to witness a drop of 50% or slightly more to score 9-10 crores, considering positive word-of-mouth. However, a much bigger drop was witnessed today, and while the night shows are still running at some places, the collection for the first Monday is closing at 7-8 crores.

Compared with the opening day of 21 crores, it’s a drop of 66.66-61.90%, which is more than expected. This is usually the case with almost all frontloaded Marvel biggies; after a rocking start, films usually trend on weekdays with a fall more than expected, only to rise again on weekends. Even Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to follow the same pattern, so there’s nothing alarming about the drop.

7-8 crores is still a good score for the first working day, and considering it, Deadpool & Wolverine’s total at the Indian box office stands at 71.55-72.55 crores (all languages) after 4 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

