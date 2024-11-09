Hugh Grant led psychological horror thriller, Heretic, has hit the theatres in the United States this Friday. The audience has been kind to the horror thrillers this year as films, like Speak No Evil, Smile 2, and Terrifier 3, have performed outstandingly at the box office. The Thursday previews’ collections are here; scroll below for the deets.

The film was written and directed by Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck. It features Sophi Thatcher and Chloe East alongside Hugh Grant. It world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year. Before arriving at US theatres, the movie was released in the UK and Ireland. It has magnificent ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The critics certified it fresh with 92%, and the audience gave it 78%.

The critics’ consensus for Hugh Grant-led Heretics states, “Hugh Grant has infectious fun playing against type in Heretic, a religious horror that preaches the gospel of cerebral chills over cheap shocks.” Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the film’s earnings from the Thursday previews. According to the report, Grant’s film collected a strong $1.2 million on Thursday previews at the US box office.

According to the report, it is above other R-rated thrillers like Thanksgiving, The Menu, Abigail, and The Watchers, which have collected $1 million on their previews. It is also above Violent Night’s $1.1 million, similar to Speak No Evil and Talk To Me’s $1.3 million. It can reportedly earn a three-day opening between $9 million and $13 million.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Heretic collected $2.55 million in the United Kingdom. The R-rated horror thriller follows two young missionaries who are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical man who becomes ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse.

Hugh Grant’s Heretic was released in the United States by A24 on November 8.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

