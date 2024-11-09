In China, Venom: The Last Dance has been consistently performing well at the box office. Tom Hardy’s film is close to reaching a major milestone at the North American box office. This past weekend, the film crossed the $300 million milestone. Venom 3 is approaching the lifetime haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 in China. The MCU movie is the highest-grossing post-COVID comic book movie in China. Scroll below for the deets.

The film had a rough start, opening below what its predecessors had earned. It was received with mixed reviews and average ratings. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released in 2023 and was probably the only successful Marvel movie of last year. It was also praised by the critics.

In China, Venom: The Last Dance continued its stronghold and stayed at #2. When it was released, Venom 3 was at #1, but due to the arrival of a local movie, the film slipped to the second position. It grossed a strong $1.5 million over 73K screenings, but it lost 17K screenings from last Friday. It registered the biggest 3rd Friday post-COVID for comic book movies, and it is on par with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s $1.5 million.

As per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Venom 3 has dipped 53.1% from last Friday and has hit a $76.5 million cume at the Chinese box office. It is less than $10 million away from beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 as China’s highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID.

Venom: The Last Dance has $386K in pre-sales for the third Saturday when it is playing over 53K screenings, losing 20K from today as the new local film arrived. It eyes a $5 million to $8 million on its third three-day weekend. It will reportedly experience a 55% to 45% drop.

On the other hand, the movie collected $1.6 million on its second Thursday in North America. The film has hit $98.6 million at the US box office and will reach the $100 million milestone. The film has collected $227 million overseas so far. Allied with the $98.59 million US cume, the film’s global collection is $325.59 million.

Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance was released in the theatres on October 25.

