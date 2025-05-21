The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror-comedy Devil’s Double Next Level is witnessing an impressive pace at the box office. Despite a stiff competition at the Kollywood box office, it is witnessing a smooth run. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 5th day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 5th day, the Santhanam starrer earned 99 lakhs. This was a drop of around 29% since the movie amassed 1.4 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 11.69 crores.

With this, the film is inching towards 12 crores. For the unversed, Devil’s Double Next Level is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 11.69 crores, the film has managed to cover around 58% of its budget. The movie has almost covered 60% of its budget and by the looks of it, might recover the entire budget by the end of this week.

Check Out The Day-By-Day Breakdown Of The Action Drama At The Box Office:

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 0.99 crore

Total: 11.69 crore

However, it is also facing a tough competition from recent Tamil releases like Tourist Family and Maaman. Devil’s Double Next Level needs to earn 40 crores at the Indian box office to secure a hit verdic. It furthermore needs to garner 60 crores at the Indian box office to amass a super-hit verdict. The movie has been directed by S Prem Anand.

