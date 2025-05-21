The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single has been continuing its winning streak. The movie managed to recover its entire budget recently. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 12

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the Sree Vishnu starrer earned 68 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of 11% since the film amassed 77 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film comes to 21.99 crores.

With this, Single is inching towards 30 crores. The film is mounted at a scale of 14 crores. With its current India net collection of 21.99 crores, its ROI (Return Of Investment) stands at 7.99 crores.

This leads to the ROI percentage coming to 57%. The movie has emerged as the third most profitable Telugu film of 2025. However, it might be challenging for the film to axe the 273.8% profits of Sankranthiki Vasthunam to become the second most profitable Telugu film of 2025.

Check out the day-wise collection of the Telugu romantic comedy at the box office:

Day 1: 2.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 3.55 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.32 crore

Day 9: 1.83 crore

Day 10: 2.09 crore

Day 11: 0.77 crore

Day 12: 0.68 crore

Total: 21.99 crore

About The Film

Talking about Single, the film has been directed by Caarthick Raju. Apart from Sree Vishnu, it also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

