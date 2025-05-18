Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s debut as a producer is making the right kind of noise at the box office. However, it does not seem to be enough. Horror comedy Subham, which stars a bunch of newcomers, stands at a total collection of 4.41 crore in India after 9 days of its theatrical run.

The horror comedy is having a steady pace at the box office but not sure if is enough for a budget recovery in its lifetime. Especially when horror comedies are working well at the box office.

Subham Box Office Day 9

On the 9th day, the second Saturday, Subham earned 22 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of 4 lakh from the previous day, which brought 26 lakh. Hopefully, the film will grow on the second Sunday.

Check out the day-wise collection of the horror comedy at the box office.

Day 1: 56 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Day 3: 88 lakh

Day 4: 42 lakh

Day 5: 47 lakh

Day 6: 47 lakh

Day 7: 38 lakh

Day 8: 26 lakh

Day 9: 22 lakh

Total: 4.41 crore

Subham Budget & Recovery

Subham is mounted on a reported budget of 6 crore, and it is only 1.59 crore away from recovering its entire budget and entering the profit-making zone. However, the pace of the film does not guarantee that it will reach this figure, even by the end of its theatrical run, which might be a little disappointing for producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Subham is rated 8.8 on IMDb and the official synopsis of the film says, “A group of married men band together after their wives become transfixed by a cable TV soap opera serial.” Helmed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars, Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

