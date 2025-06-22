Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa is one of the most hyped pan-Indian movies in recent times, featuring top stars from various film industries. One of the major names associated with the project is pan-Indian superstar Prabhas, and his fans have been eagerly wondering when he will appear in the film. They finally got their answer, courtesy of BVS Ravi at a pre-release event. He revealed that Prabhas will appear approximately 15 minutes into the second half and that his role will have about 20 minutes of screen time.

Plot of Kannappa

Kannappa is a Hindu mythological epic about how a once-atheist hunter, after going through hardships, becomes an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva, going so far as to sacrifice his own vision for Lord Shiva.

Cast and Crew of Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu plays the titular character, Kannappa. Other major names making cameo appearances include Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. The supporting cast features R. Sarathkumar, Mohan Babu, Brahmaji, Brahmanandam, Kaushal Manda, Preity Mukhundhan, Siva Balaji, Madhoo, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Devaraj.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, with Sheldon Chau as the cinematographer, Chinna as the art director, Ajay Kumar J. as the costume designer, and Stephen Devassy as the music composer. It is produced by Mohan Babu under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment.

Release Date of Kannappa

Kannappa is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025. It will be available in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

