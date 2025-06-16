Prabhas’s The Raja Saab is all set to deliver its teaser and the film is highly anticipated for a lot of reasons, primary one being the return of the actor after Kalki 2898 AD. The horror comedy is being touted as the most expensive horror comedy of the Indian Cinema and the film is all set to arrive in the theaters on December 5, 2025.

Prabhas All Set To Break Records!

Prabhas is all set to break records with the horror comedy! While the opening numbers of the film are expected to land in the list of the top openers of Indian Cinema, the film is expected to create havoc at the box office!

The Raja Saab Teaser Target!

While it is still a long time before The Raja Saab’s box office dominance unfolds, the first record that the horror comedy might break might be with the teaser of the film itself! The teaser of the film might go on the list of the most viewed teasers in the first 24 hours for a Telugu film!

Prabhas Aims For The Biggest Record!

However, if the teaser of Prabhas‘s Horror Comedy manages to bring more than 39.36 million views in the first 24 hours on YouTube, it will surpass Pushpa 2 and claim the spot of the 5th most viewed Telugu teaser in the first 24 hours!

However, it would be one of the rarest and only records with The Raja Saab, since Prabhas would claim four out of the top five spots in the list, with KGF: Chapter 2’s Telugu version teaser being the only non-Prabhas film in the top 5 most viewed Telugu teasers in the first 24 hours!

Check out the most-viewed teasers of Telugu films in the first 24 hours.

Salaar: 83 million

Adipurush: 68.96 million

KGF Chapter 2: 68.83 million

RadheShyam: 42.66 million

Pushpa 2: 39.36 million

