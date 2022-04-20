Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is well known for his versatility. He made his acting debut with Band Baaja Baarat in 2010 and since then he has appeared in several films. His performance in films like Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba, Bajirao Mastani and Lootera was well appreciated.

Ranveer is also one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry and has a penchant for luxury sedans. He has several cars in his garage that he takes out for a spin on the roads of Mumbai once in a while. But do you know he has Mercedes-Maybach S500 in his garage? Let’s take a look at the luxury ride.

Ranveer Singh bought the uber-luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S500 a few years ago which has a price tag of around Rs. 1.85 crores, ex-showroom. As per Cartoq, the car has Jayeshbhai Jordaar star‘s signature number on the registration plate. The luxury ride is powered by a massive 4.7-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that churns out a maximum of 455 Bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by patrykxcars 🚗 (@patrykxcars)

The sedan can be identified by its restyled grille and uniquely designed 19-inch alloy wheels. Moreover, it also has the Maybach moniker on the C-pillars and the boot lid. The luxurious Maybach S500 gets some high-level equipment on the inside. Interestingly, Ranveer Singh’s wife Deepika Padukone also has Mercedes-Maybach S500 but in a different colour.

As a safety feature, Ranveer’s car has an inflatable device that deploys during an accident and reduces the load on the ribcage during a frontal impact. The manufacturers claim that the luxury sedan is the quietest car and it has features like air balance package, which is a perfume atomizer and ioniser that helps in keeping the interiors fresh.

Ranveer Singh also has cars like Mercedes-Benz GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Jaguar XJ L and Aston Martin Rapide in the garage.

