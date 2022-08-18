Rhea Chakraborty has had quite tough few years in the recent past but is all reviving. Time and again, she takes to social media and shelves out positive vibes with her words of wisdom. Scroll below to know all about her latest post.

If one notices, Rhea often uses the hashtag #Rhenew in all her social media posts. It’s just her way of describing her new life as she heals after the witch hunt that took place shortly after the passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty shared a strong post on Instagram as she penned down her thoughts.

The note shared by Rhea Chakraborty on Instagram read, “The only way to heal is to feel #rhenew”

The diva was seen wearing a black spaghetti top along with ripped jeans, She kept her hair tresses open and her natural make-up look was on point.

While the actress was seen coming up with some amazing writing skills she is also very actively focusing on her stunning comeback.

Rhea Chakraborty has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

