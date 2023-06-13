Robert Pattinson is one of the most talented actors who has swooned audiences with his pathbreaking performances. As the actor got his shot at fame after playing Edward Cullin in the Twilight movies, the actor has never looked back as he rose to success. However, there was a role for which Pattinson had to face a lot of criticism as he gave comments which landed him in controversy.

The Safdie Brothers’ acclaimed New York City crime thriller drama Good Time had the actor playing the role of Connie Nikas. He was a small-time crook desperate to get his mentally challenged brother out of jail. In the movie, Pattinson gives a performance that’s not too showy or loud but grounded in a composed and unshakable intensity. However, there was a scene where he jokingly claimed that he gave the dog a ‘hand job’. Read on to find out what actually happened!

During the promotion of the movie at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show, Robert Pattinson revealed the most shocking part of filming as he had to film a scene in which he gives a dog a hand job. In the movie, his character Connie is seen having a special connection with dogs and even says at one point he thinks he was a dog in a past life. However, things got a little weird when the director asked him to m*sturbate a dog.

While recalling a scene of a vicious dog in a bedroom as a drug dealer barges in by calmly petting the pup, Robert Pattinson said, “There’s a drug dealer who bursts into the room, and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job.”

As the scene was too much for The Batman actor, he revealed that the dog’s trainer helped him. “The director was like, ‘Just do it for real, man! Don’t be a p*ssy!’ And the dog’s owner was like, ‘Well, he’s a breeder. I mean, you can. You just gotta massage the inside of his thighs.’” However, the actor was confused as he had to massage the inside of his thighs. “I didn’t agree to do the real one, so we made a fake red rocket,” added the actor.

