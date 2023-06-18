Miley Cyrus never fails to living upto her reputation of being one of the most fearless singers in the industry. Apart from garnering immense popularity, the singer never shies away from speaking her heart out and showing off a lot of her skin. She has often mentioned how she likes leaving her b**bs loose and once flashed it through a semi-transparent crop top.

Advertisement

Cyrus began her journey at an early age and bagged the lead role in the Disney show Hannah Montana in 2006. As she grew to fame, she proved her singing mettle and won many accolades for her voice, reaching various heights with her songs ever since she began singing. She enjoys a massive following of over 210 million on Instagram and often treats her fans with some steamy pictures.

Advertisement

In 2019, the Flowers singer took a bold step as she wore a white see-thorugh tank crop top and flashed her b**bs with pointed n*pples. The singer paired the top with ribbed denim shorts and flaunted her perfectly toned waist. Her many tattoos added to her uber-cool look that she showed off in the mirror selfie right from her bathroom.

To accessorise her oh-so-s*xy look, Miley Cyrus wore some layered chains with unique pendants along with multiple bracelets. She opted to go makeup-free for the day and tied her partly-black blonde hair in a messy bun, announcing she is indeed one of the hottest singers in the town. She seemingly changed into a halterneck crop top as she spend some time soaking in the sun in a garden playing guitar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Miley’s post received over five million likes and hundreds of thousands of comments. Her fans praised her for always being real and not shying away from revealing who she is.

Meanwhile, let us know your views on Miley Cyrus’ s*xy look in the comment section below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Sejeong vs Son Ye-Jin Fashion Face-Off: Which K-Drama Star Wore A S*xy Body-Hugging Deep Cleav*ge Backless Dress Better?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News