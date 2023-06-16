BLACKPINK is one of the top-grossing girl bands in South Korea that is ruling over millions and millions of fans’ hearts. The girl K-pop band consists of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rose. They all have done group projects but have also featured in their solo music videos along with acting projects. Jennie is recently leading the headlines every now and then as she debuted in acting with the web series ‘The Idol’ along with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, and her massive fanbase cannot stop admiring their ‘unnie’.

It’s not only her acting or musical skills, but Jennie is also massively popular for her fashion statements. She recently debuted at the Met Gala red carpet and created quite a buzz with her subtle and pretty look in a white and black combination outfit. She is also a brand ambassador for Calvin Klein, and her sultry photoshoots made quite a noise on social media.

Today, we stumbled upon a few pictures from one of her photoshoots for Calvin Klein. A fan page named ‘jnkrateds’ shared the pics on Instagram, where Jennie can be seen lying on a bed serving lusty looks while posing for the camera in a pale blue lingerie set. She flaunted her petite figure, cleav*ge and luscious curves in the two-piece.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENNIE (@jnkrateds)

Jennie kept her look subtle, which gave a ‘just woke up’ vibe. With a dewy foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft brown eyeshadow with sleek liner, and lots of mascara and brown lip shade, she completed the look. Jennie kept her long straight hair open and kept it casual.

Jennie has unique taste in fashion, and her bold choices have always made it to the headlines and attracted quite a lot of attention from her fans. Do you like BLACKPINK‘s Jennie’s looks? Let us know.

