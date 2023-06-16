Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode turned one, and the model celebrated the occasion with a stunning pink body-hugging dress, looking like a total knock-out! Hailey is very active on social media, just like her supermodel besties, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, giving her fans a glimpse of her happening life along with adorable moments with her husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey has often been bashed by the netizens, especially Selena Gomez fans, and it has been going since the time she got married to Justin or maybe even before that. Recently, she asked her fans not to leave nasty comments as it has a bad effect on one’s mental health, and she knows it well since she became a victim of the Selenators’ wrath a few weeks back.

But forget all the bad stuff, and let’s focus on how gorgeous Hailey Bieber looked dressed for the occasion of her Rhode skincare’s one-year anniversary. Her pictures have been going viral on Twitter, where she is seen wearing a beautiful pink rhinestone mini dress with a plunging neckline. The dress with a corset bodice accentuated Hailey’s figure-flaunting her curves gloriously.

Hailey Bieber was sure in a mood for a lot of bling as she accessorised the rhinestone dress with a diamond choker, a statement ring, stud earrings from Tiffany & Co., and a shiny pink purse paired it all with a transparent pair of heels.

Hailey kept her hair tied up in a bun showcasing her s*xy collar bones and that racy neckline with her eye makeup soft and smokey; she went for loads of n*de gloss on her lips. The Rhode Beauty founder put on a good amount of vibrant pink blush on her cheeks to complete the look for the event. Check out the pictures shared on Twitter here:

Hailey Bieber going to Rhode anniversary celebration pic.twitter.com/Sxb3vjwfpe — 𝐫. (@aemisias) June 16, 2023

