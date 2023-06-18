Jennifer Lawrence has been in the industry for a long time now. The actress started acting as a teenager and did several gigs. While she has explored a lot of genres, from romance, drama, sci-fi to superhero action, JLaw once got a chance to star in a Disney show but refused only to get yelled at by her parents. Scroll down to read what happened.

JLaw began her acting career in 2006 by playing a small role in the TV film Company Town. The actress went on to play various roles in both shows and movies before making it big in Hollywood.

The Hunger Games star is among the Hollywood A-listers who knows how to pick roles that she wants to bring to life. Not now, but the actress had it in her since childhood. Jennifer Lawrence was 14 when she new she wanted to do more drama and had a feeling that she was not fit for Disney.

During an interview, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she was once approached for a Disney show but politely declined it. She said, “I remember being 14 and I told an executive at Disney that I didn’t think I was very Disney and did not want a television show.” The Silver Linings Playbook star continued, “There are people for that and they’re extremely talented, but everybody has a different avenue that they take and I didn’t fall in love with those things.”

While the actress declined the offer, her parents were not thrilled to hear about it. In another chat with Stella, Lawrence said, “When my parents picked me up they yelled at me so badly. They were spending a lot of money giving me the chance to do this – and I had the potential to be on a television show that would obviously pay for everything and I was like, ‘Nah.’”

