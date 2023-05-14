Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are among the most popular and adorable couples in the entertainment industry. From their daily sightings to red-carpet appearances, the couple always takes advantage of every opportunity to give fashion goals with their stylish clothing. Last night, Hailey and Justin stepped out for a date night in NYC wearing the most fashionable clothes, and we’re not just drooling over their wardrobe but also their chemistry. They really are made for each other! Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

Hailey and Justin are massively popular among fans, especially on social media, with over 49 million and 288 million followers on Instagram. While fans love their social media PDA, we love how they support and mention each other in all their public interactions.

Now talking about their latest appearance, Hailey Bieber donned a pastel grey coloured mini dress blazer which came with a plunging neckline and flaunted her perfect cleav*ge through it. Hailey accessorised the look with minimalistic gold jewellery and a baseball cap.

Hailey Bieber kept her makeup to her signature bare minimum look with blushed cheeks and glossy lips with loads of highlighter on her face and toned body. She completed the look with a white luxury bag and kitten mules. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, kept his look casual.

Justin Bieber layered his light-blue coloured half-sleeve shirt with a white tee inside and baggy jeans. He finished his cool look with bright orange shoes, and 21MetGala shared their pictures on their official Twitter account, take a look at them below:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoy a dinner date in the Big Apple. pic.twitter.com/QzPITboAVQ — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 13, 2023

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s recent fashionable night out? Tell us in the space below.

