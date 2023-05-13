Justin Bieber is one lucky artist with an army of fans ready to defend him whenever and wherever. and seems like he has had this crazy fan-following since its inception. He can vouch for his fans for anything since they are ready to fight for their star, be it anything. Even a trivial and frivolous thing like a puke could send his fans into defense mode. And once upon a time, this happened as well.

So this story dates back to 11 years ago when Bieber was performing at a concert in Arizona in 2012. During the performance, Bieber puked not once, not twice but thrice. He later brushed it off saying, “Milk was a bad choice! Lol.” However, Beliebers came to his defence as soon as video and pictures of the star throwing up on stage went viral.

While Justin Bieber threw up thrice he admitted on the mic, “It’s hard for me, you know, not feeling great and throwing up in front of a bunch of people.” he continued, “Will you love me even though I’m throwing up on stage?,” quoted The Hollywood Reporter.

A very old thread on Reddit had Bieber fans discussing and going crazy over his puke. “MMM!!!MMM!!MMM!!! Even when he Pukes he is S*xy……..I love Justin Bieber so much I would eat the corn out of his poop!” wrote one fan. Another one wrote, “Oh no honey I’ll slurp it up for you don’t be embarrassed.” One more comment read, “Quick! Collect the puke and sell it on eBay!”

Another user wrote, “I bet that stuff will go for 50.000 dollars.” A user wrote a poem that said, “I shouted, ‘Justin! Marry me! He threw up on my face.”

One more user commented and explained the reason behind Justin Bieber getting sick on stage. The comment read, “Tonight was the tribute show to a fan ‘Mrs. Bieber passed away a few days ago from cancer at 6 years old. they had her up on the big screen and she told Justin that she wanted to ‘die in his arms’ (he has a song called ‘Die in your arms’) and he performed it after that and started crying.”

In this story, a comment said, “Damn it, stop trying to make me respect Justin Bieber!”

You can read the entire thread with disgusting comments here.

For the unversed, Justin Bieber married Hailey Bieber in 2018 and the couple has been going strong ever since. Bieber has been missing in action after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis.

