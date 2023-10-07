Chris Rock aka Christopher Julius Rock is all set to examine the life of Martin Luther King Jr through director’s lens as he is in final talks to direct a biopic of the late civil rights icon with Steven Spielberg on board as executive producer. Universal Pictures is backing the picture after optioning the rights to Jonathan Eig’s biography ‘King: A Life’.

For the unversed, the book titled ‘King: A Life’ has been named as the definitive biography of Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated in 1968. In this book, the author used new FBI information and innumerable interviews to portray the King as a “courageous but emotionally troubled individual who demanded peaceful protest while grappling with his own frailties and a government that hunted him”. The book debuted to acclaim in May and earned a National Book Award nomination.

However, the project is currently in the initial stages of development and the final casting news is yet to be announced. Though Chris Rock has prior experience in directing films, including ‘I Think I Love My Wife’ and ‘Top Five’ but this news has sparked a meme fest online as this will be undoubtedly his biggest project yet.

As soon as the news was shared on social media from an account named Memezar, netizens flocked in to share their views on the same and many were sarcastic about who is suitable for playing the titular character. One user asked, “Are they gonna cast Ryan Gosling for diversity?” while another said, “Was Ryan Gosling unavailable???” A third comment read, “Will Smith’s husband would be great in the role”.

One netizen wrote, “I heard Kanye is being considered,” another jokingly said, “Where there’s a Will, there’s no Chris Rock”. “If Ryan Gosling doesn’t play MLK this movie will flop,” commented another user. Another user said, “Is it just me or others want Will Smith to play the protagonist?” Meanwhile, another user shared, “I bet Timothee Chalamet fits perfectly.”

For the unversed, Chris Rock was infamously slapped by a furious Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 after making jokes about the ‘King Richard’ star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith and is said to be keen to “move on” from the incident after addressing it in his Netflix special ‘Selective Outrage’.

