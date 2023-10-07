Jada Pinkett Smith has suffered “bouts of depression” despite her fame and success.

The 52-year-old actress – who is married to Hollywood star Will Smith – has revealed that she experienced “overwhelming” feelings of “hopelessness” around her 40th birthday. Will made headlines with his behavior at the Oscars last year by slapping Chris Rock; it caused a ruckus and is still talked about on social media.

In her new book ‘Worthy’ – an excerpt of which has been published by PEOPLE – Jada shares: “For two decades, I had been putting on a good face, going with the flow, telling everyone I was okay.

“Yet underneath, bouts of depression and overwhelming hopelessness had smoldered until they turned into raging hellfire in my broken heart. Unwelcome feelings – of not deserving love – made it harder to understand the disconnect between the so-called perfect life I had achieved and the well of loss I carried with me.

“Therapy helped up to a point. It got me to forty! But to what end?”

Jada admits that she was a “chronic mess” at one point in time.

The Hollywood star also described her kids as her “only motivation” to keep going.

Jada – who has Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, with Will, while she’s also the stepmother of Trey, her husband’s son from a previous marriage – said: “I would later be diagnosed and informed that I suffer from complex trauma with PTSD and dissociation, but without this guidepost, I was a chronic mess with no fix, no possibility to heal.

“Every morning, waking up was like walking the plank of doom – could I make it to 4pm? If I could, I had survived the day. I always wanted to sleep, but I never slept well.

“My children could put a smile on my face and were my only motivation to keep me going, but more and more, I could feel myself losing my grip of connection to them.”

