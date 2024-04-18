Controversy around Bianca Censori and Kanye West ceases to end. Ye’s wife was allegedly s*xually assaulted by a man who not only inappropriately touched her but also blew her kisses. As expected, this did not go well with the Yeezy owner, who punched the accused in the face and is currently facing battery charges. Scroll below for all the details!

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday night. Kanye reportedly lost his calm after a man allegedly pushed or grabbed his wife, Bianca. He punched the man in the face, although no treatment was required for his injuries. Police are currently investigating the matter, and Ye has been named a suspect in the battery report.

Bianca Censori s*xually assaulted?

A representative of Kanye West said in a statement to TMZ, “Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted. The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Police is yet to sit down with Ye to learn his side of the story and will also be speaking to eye-witnesses to dig deeper into the case.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Disneyland

Meanwhile, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, seemed to have moved on from the drama. They were spotted strolling around Disneyland in California.

Bianca grabbed eyeballs yet again for her bizarre fit. She wore a beige body-fitting jumpsuit and wore a tan cover-up in the front. What grabbed eyeballs was her barefoot avatar. She protected her feat with bandages wrapped around. Fans also expressed their concerns if she is facing any health issues.

Take a look at the outfit below:

Kanye West Seems to be undergoing a REHAB. HE has Finally Started to let his wife Bianca Censori to wear Decently. This latest video was Captured at Disneyland California. pic.twitter.com/aB0rSDdE59 — Elijah (@Elijahwasike) April 17, 2024

